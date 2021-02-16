Nurse posted an assist, six hits, three blocked shots and five PIM in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

Nurse started the game with a first-period fight with Adam Lowry. In the second, Nurse picked up his sixth point in the last seven games when he set up Kailer Yamamoto's tally. The ever-steady Nurse has 13 points, 42 shots on net, 44 hits, 24 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 17 appearances. Even with a limited power-play role, the Ontario native puts up strong enough numbers for near-universal fantasy appeal.