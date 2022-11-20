Nurse posted a pair of assists, two shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Nurse set up the Oilers' pair of superstars, feeding Leon Draisaitl for a second-period goal and Connor McDavid for the game-winner in overtime. Offense has been streaky for Nurse this season -- he snapped a four-game drought Saturday, but he was on a four-game streak prior to that. This was his second multi-point effort of the campaign, and he's up to three goals, eight assists, 33 shots on net, 37 hits, 31 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 18 contests.