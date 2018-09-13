Nurse and the Oilers currently have no contract talks scheduled ahead of the start of training camp Friday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With the two sides reportedly separated by a minimum of $200,000 annually, it seems unlikely Nurse will be in attendance for the early portion of camp -- although it seems unlikely the contract dispute would carry into the regular season, which kicks off for Edmonton on Oct. 6 against New Jersey.

