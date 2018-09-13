Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Remains unsigned
Nurse and the Oilers currently have no contract talks scheduled ahead of the start of training camp Friday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With the two sides reportedly separated by a minimum of $200,000 annually, it seems unlikely Nurse will be in attendance for the early portion of camp -- although it seems unlikely the contract dispute would carry into the regular season, which kicks off for Edmonton on Oct. 6 against New Jersey.
