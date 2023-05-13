Nurse (suspension) will return to the lineup for Game 6 versus Vegas on Sunday.
Nurse picked up an automatic one-game suspension in Game 4, as he instigated a fight in the last five minutes of regulation time, forcing him to miss Game 5 in Vegas on Friday. He has four assists, 35 hits, 27 blocked shots and 21 PIM in 10 playoff contests.
More News
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Given one-game suspension•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Frustration boils over late•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Supplies two assists in Game 5•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Posts helper•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Puts away empty-netter•
-
Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Sets new career high in points•