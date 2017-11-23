Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Riding three-game point streak
Nurse contributed an assist during Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Red Wings.
The first-round pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft has a goal and two assists over that span, giving him seven points in 22 games on the year. A dearth of power-play opportunity (00:03 per game) limit Nurse's upside in standard formats, but prowess with peripheral stats like hits (43) and blocked shots (32) make him a more attractive option in deeper formats.
