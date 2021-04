Nurse scored a goal on four shots, doled out five hits, blocked two shots and went plus-4 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Nurse's offense had gone cold in April -- his goal Monday was just his second point in nine games this month. Luckily for fantasy managers, Nurse plays a fairly well-rounded game. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 14 goals, 29 points, 129 shots on net, 104 hits, 80 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a plus-25 rating through 46 contests.