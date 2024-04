Nurse scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Nurse has a goal and two helpers over the last four games to build some momentum on offense heading into the postseason. The 29-year-old defenseman reached the 10-goal mark for the fourth time in the last six years. He's at 28 points -- his lowest total in that span -- while adding 177 shots on net, 166 hits, 168 blocked shots, 79 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 78 appearances.