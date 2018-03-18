Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Scores 20th point
Nurse collected an assist in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Panthers.
Nurse notched his 20th point (six goals, 14 assists) of the season by setting up fellow blueliner Adam Larsson's goal early in the third period -- breaking a personal streak of nine games without a point. Larsson and Nurse also shared a team-high 31 shifts in the contest. The 23-year-old defenseman remains relevant in daily leagues with his heavy usage and in those that accommodate his physical play.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...