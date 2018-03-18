Nurse collected an assist in Saturday's 4-2 victory over the Panthers.

Nurse notched his 20th point (six goals, 14 assists) of the season by setting up fellow blueliner Adam Larsson's goal early in the third period -- breaking a personal streak of nine games without a point. Larsson and Nurse also shared a team-high 31 shifts in the contest. The 23-year-old defenseman remains relevant in daily leagues with his heavy usage and in those that accommodate his physical play.