Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Scores game-tying goal
Nurse scored a goal and added three shots on goal and two blocked shots in the Oilers' 6-5 win over the Kings on Saturday.
Nurse, who skated on Edmonton's top defensive pairing Saturday, jumped into a rush and scored his first goal of the year to tie the game at 5-5 midway through the third period. The 24-year-old was the Oilers' most productive defenseman in 2018-19, playing in all 82 games for the second straight year and registering career highs in points (41), goals (10), assists (31) and PIM (87).
