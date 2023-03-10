Nurse scored a goal on five shots, fueling the Oilers to a 3-2 victory over the Bruins on Thursday.

Nurse broke the 2-2 tie late in the third period off a shot from the point that beat Jeremy Swayman. This goal snaps a long goal drought for the defenseman, scoring for the first time in 29 games. On the season, Nurse has seven goals and 34 points in 66 games.