Nurse scored a goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nurse had been limited to two assists over his previous nine games. His tally late in the second period gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead, setting the stage for their dominant final frame. Nurse is up to six goals, six helpers, 75 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 46 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 32 appearances in a top-four role this season.