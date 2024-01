Nurse lit the lamp in overtime in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

The Oilers are riding a nine-game win streak and can thank Nurse for his goal that beat Alex Lyon in overtime on his only shot on net. He had 22:52 of ice time, a minus-2 rating and two PIM to finish the game against the Red Wings. Nurse and the Oilers are back on the ice Saturday against the Canadiens, as they look to set a club record with ten straight wins.