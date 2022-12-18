Nurse scored a goal on six shots in the Oilers' 4-3 loss to Anaheim on Saturday.

Nurse opened the scoring on Saturday, firing a shot from the point that deflected off Maxime Comtois and past Lukas Dostal. This goal snapped a three-game pointless streak and was the fifth of the season for the Oilers' blueliner. So far in the month of December, Nurse has two goals and four points in nine games. He should continue to see a ton of ice time playing on the Oilers' top defensive pairing.