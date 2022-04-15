Nurse scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Nurse had the third goal for the Oilers, while Leon Draisaitl's hat trick accounted for the rest of the scoring. The 27-year-old Nurse continues to play well in April with two goals and three helpers in seven contests. The well-rounded defenseman has 34 points (three shorthanded, six on the power play), 195 shots on net, 187 hits, 127 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-18 rating in 68 appearances.