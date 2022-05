Nurse scored a shorthanded goal, went plus-3, logged three hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings in Game 2.

Nurse got loose in the second period and converted the Oilers' second goal. The defenseman picked up three of his 35 points this season shorthanded, so this isn't too surprising of a development. He's an all-situations player, and he's posted two points, five shots, four hits and five blocked shots in two playoff contests.