Nurse scored a goal on seven shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Nurse has five goals and five assists over his last 13 contests, though he doesn't have a multi-point effort in that span. His second-period tally Saturday stretched the Oilers' lead to 3-0. The defenseman is up to 11 goals and 42 points this season, setting a career high in the latter category. He's added 191 shots on net, 153 blocked shots, 136 hits, 64 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 77 appearances as one of the most well-rounded defensemen in fantasy.