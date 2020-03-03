Nurse registered three assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Nurse added four blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in the contest. The trio of helpers puts Nurse at 29 points in 66 games this year. He's added 159 shots, 156 hits, 129 blocks and an even plus-minus rating. With solid non-scoring numbers, Nurse represents a strong fantasy player in formats that reward his physicality, although he's no slouch in standard scoring systems.