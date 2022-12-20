Nurse notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

Nurse's defensive miscues have been an issue recently, but he's also earned two goals and three helpers through 10 outings in December. The 27-year-old set up a Jesse Puljujarvi tally in the first period Monday. Nurse has five goals, 13 assists, 77 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 53 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 33 appearances as a well-rounded defenseman to roster in fantasy.