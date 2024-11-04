Nurse notched an assist, four shots on goal, five hits and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

A helper on Mattias Janmark's empty-netter was the cherry on top for a well-rounded effort from Nurse in this contest. This was Nurse's third straight game with an assist. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to five helpers, 33 shots on net, 22 hits, 25 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 12 outings overall. He's shooting more than he has in the previous two years, which should help sustain his decent start on offense.