Nurse posted an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Nurse helped out on the first of Evander Kane's three goals in the game. With three assists in his last five outings, Nurse has maintained fairly steady offense. The defenseman is up to six points, 23 hits, 20 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 10 contests this season.