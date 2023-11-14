Nurse logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Nurse is up to three points over six games in November, surpassing the two points he produced in October. The 28-year-old defenseman has also been directing pucks on net well lately with at least three shots in six straight contests. For the season, Nurse is at five points, 37 shots, 35 hits, 27 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 14 outings.