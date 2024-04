Nurse logged an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Nurse ended a seven-game point drought when he set up a Corey Perry tally in the first period. The helper was Nurse's 26th point of the season, and he's added 170 shots on net, 160 hits, 163 blocked shots, 79 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 75 contests. With both scoring struggles and defensive lapses in 2023-24, Nurse's physicality has been the one thing to keep his fantasy value steady.