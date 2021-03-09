Nurse recorded an assist, four blocked shots, two hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
Nurse went six games without a point before he set up Kailer Yamamoto for a first-period tally Monday. Prior to the slump, Nurse was effective on offense. He has a solid 17 points in 27 games. The 26-year-old rearguard has added plenty in non-scoring metrics, with 65 shots on net, 62 hits, 49 blocks, 38 PIM and a plus-11 rating while averaging over 25 minutes per game.
