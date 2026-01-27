Nurse scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Nurse snapped a nine-game point drought with the tally. The 30-year-old defenseman has had a handful of cold stretches this season while filling a top-four role. He's now at seven goals, 17 points, 112 shots on net, 74 hits, 120 blocked shots, 81 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 54 appearances. He's on pace to miss the 30-point mark for the first time since 2017-18.