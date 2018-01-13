Nurse scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 comeback victory over the Coyotes on Friday.

It hasn't been a very good season for the Oilers, but Nurse is certainly coming into his own. Heading into the night, he was averaging 21:28 in ice time, which is greater than four minutes more than last season. And in 45 games, he has five goals and 16 points with a plus-11 rating. Nurse played only 44 games all of last season and also had five goals but with 11 points and an even rating.