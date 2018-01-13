Nurse scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 comeback victory over the Coyotes on Friday.

It hasn't been a very good season for the Oilers, but Nurse is certainly coming into his own. Heading into the night, he was averaging 21:28 in ice time, which is greater than four minutes more than last season. And in 45 games, he has five goals and 16 points with a plus-11 rating. Nurse played only 44 games all of last season and also had five goals but with 11 points and an even rating.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories