Nurse scored a goal, levied two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

The Oilers didn't have anything on the scoreboard until Nurse's goal at 13:11 of the third period, which tied the game at 1-1. It was his first tally since Nov. 9, and he had four assists over the nine games between his goals. For the year, the blueliner is at nine points, 51 shots on net, 47 hits, 47 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 22 outings in a top-pairing role.