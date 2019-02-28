Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Sparks offense in loss
Nurse notched two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
While the 24-year-old is putting together a career-best season with seven goals and 31 points through 63 games, Nurse is still far from a consistent fantasy contributor -- he had only one point (an assist) in his prior eight games. His spot on the Oilers' top power-play unit does give him a somewhat secure floor, but he's still more useful in deeper season-long formats.
