Nurse posted an assist, a plus-2 rating, four hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Nurse had a breakout campaign last year with 41 points in 82 games, while adding 162 hits and 146 blocks. He skated 26:27 in Wednesday's contest, up from his 23:49 average during the 2018-19 campaign. If he continues to see more ice time, a corresponding increase in all categories could follow for the well-rounded blueliner.