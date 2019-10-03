Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Starts campaign with assist
Nurse posted an assist, a plus-2 rating, four hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Nurse had a breakout campaign last year with 41 points in 82 games, while adding 162 hits and 146 blocks. He skated 26:27 in Wednesday's contest, up from his 23:49 average during the 2018-19 campaign. If he continues to see more ice time, a corresponding increase in all categories could follow for the well-rounded blueliner.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.