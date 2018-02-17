Nurse recorded two hits and three blocks in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Nurse has now gone 10 games without registering a point. He has, however, dished out at least one hit in all but one contest during the drought -- pairing with one block or more. The left-handed blueliner is on pace to eclipse his hit total from 2016-17 (103) and has already doubled his block total from last season (53). Nurse continues to log respectable minutes (21:40 average ice time) despite the lack of offense, and is worth a speculative add in deep leagues -- especially those that respect his physical game.