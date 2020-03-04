Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Supplies power-play assist
Nurse posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.
Nurse also skated 30:50, his highest ice time of the year. It's well earned -- the Ontario native has four assists, seven blocks and five shots in the last two games. He's up to 30 points, 162 shots, 156 hits and 132 blocks in 67 appearances.
