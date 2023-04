Nurse notched two assists, five hits, five blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.

Nurse set up Evander Kane's power-play goal in the first period and added a secondary helper on a Nick Bjugstad tally in the second. While he hasn't had a huge impact on offense, Nurse is still playing a big physical role on the top pairing. He has three helpers, 15 hits, 19 blocked shots, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating through five playoff contests.