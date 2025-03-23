Nurse recorded two assists, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Nurse's first helper was on an Adam Henrique power-play tally in the first period, and he also assisted on the first of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' three goals in the game. The 30-year-old Nurse has found his offense with four assists over his last two games. The defenseman is up to 28 points, 162 shots on net, 135 hits, 120 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 65 appearances. Barring a colossal slump, he should be able to get over the 30-point mark by season's end.