Nurse has received a one-game suspension for headbutting and will be ineligible to play in Thursday's Game 6 clash with the Kings.

Nurse's absence will create a significant hole in the Oilers' blue line considering he is averaging 21:45 of ice time in the postseason. With Nurse unavailable, Evan Bouchard figures to see the biggest uptick in ice time while Kris Russell should step into the lineup for Game 6.