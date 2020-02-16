Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Tallies empty-netter
Nurse potted an empty-net goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Nurse's tally at 18:02 of the third period restored a two-goal advantage for the Oilers. The defenseman added two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in 23:13 on Saturday. He's up to 25 points, 136 hits, 139 shots and 105 blocks in 58 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.