Nurse potted an empty-net goal and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Nurse's tally at 18:02 of the third period restored a two-goal advantage for the Oilers. The defenseman added two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in 23:13 on Saturday. He's up to 25 points, 136 hits, 139 shots and 105 blocks in 58 contests this season.