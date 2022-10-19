Nurse scored a goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Nurse tied the game at 1-1, finishing off a rush at 4:23 of the first period. He wasn't as successful defensively, but the blueliner has started the year in good form overall. He has two goals, one assist, nine shots on net, 10 blocked shots, six hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating through three contests while holding down a top-pairing role. He's probably the Oilers' best all-around defenseman, so his usage should remain steady throughout the campaign.