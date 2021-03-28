Nurse scored a goal on a team-high six shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Nurse got the Oilers on the board with his tally at 6:47 of the second period. He set a career high in goals at 11 with that marker. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 26 points, 89 shots, 79 hits, 63 blocks and a plus-22 rating through 35 contests. With production both on the scoresheet and in the secondary metrics, Nurse has solidified his status as a reliable fantasy option in 2020-21.