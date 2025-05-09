Nurse scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Nurse stretched the Oilers' lead to 3-1 late in the second period. The defenseman has been a little quiet on offense this postseason, earning two goals and an assist over eight appearances. He's added 20 hits, 22 blocked shots, 22 shots on net, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating. Nurse continues to see steady top-four minutes and will bring plenty of physicality in that significant role.