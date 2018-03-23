Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Tallies three assists
Nurse notched three assists and four shots on net in a 6-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.
Nurse now has five assists in his last four games, but that represents a major uptick in performance. In his 27 contests prior to this outing he had only four points, all assists. The 23-year-old has six goals this season, but clearly it has been a while since he's lit the lamp.
