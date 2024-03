Nurse scored two goals on seven shots, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Nurse had gone 24 games without a goal, posting five assists and a minus-6 rating in that span. The defenseman had both of the Oilers' third-period tallies Sunday in one of his best games of the season. Nurse is up to eight goals, 23 points, 139 shots on net, 145 blocked shots, 125 hits, 44 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 63 appearances.