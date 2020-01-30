Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Throws body around
Nurse racked up 12 hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.
Nurse has never shied away from physical play, but this was a big effort even by his standards. The 24-year-old has 21 points, 115 shots on goal, 113 hits, 88 blocks and 36 PIM through 50 outings this season. His solid all-around production should keep him on the fantasy radar.
