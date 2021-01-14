Nurse scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Nurse tied the game at 2-2 just 10 seconds into the third period when he buried a feed from Zack Kassian. That equalizer was short-lived, as the Canucks' Adam Gaudette scored 1:43 later. Nonetheless, it's an encouraging start from Nurse. The 25-year-old defenseman is strong in nearly all categories -- he had 33 points, 170 shots, 172 hits and 141 blocked shots in 71 outings last season. With Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) out, Nurse will feature in a top-pairing role in 2020-21, giving him more chances to make an impact all over the ice.