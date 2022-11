Nurse logged an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Nurse is now on a four-game point streak, racking up a goal and three assists in that span. The defenseman set up a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal with 1:06 left in the third period Monday. Nurse's offense has been strong to begin 2022-23, with nine points and 23 shots on net through 13 contests. He's added 29 hits, 23 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating to maintain well-rounded non-scoring production.