Nurse scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Nurse put the Oilers ahead 4-3 at 6:01 of the second period. The goal was his 10th of the season -- he's now reached double digits three times in his career. He also matched his career high with 41 points while extending his point streak to six games (three tallies, three assists). The defenseman has added 181 shots on net, 149 blocked shots, 132 hits 62 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 75 appearances.