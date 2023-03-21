Nurse scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Nurse has two goals and three helpers over his last seven outings. Perhaps none of those points were bigger than his game-winning tally with 15 seconds left in overtime Tuesday after a back-and-forth regulation session. The 28-year-old defenseman has eight goals, including four game-winners, 29 assists, 171 shots on net, 141 blocked shots, 122 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 71 appearances.