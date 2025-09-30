default-cbs-image
Tomasek is under the weather and is not expected to play against the Kraken on Wednesday, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports.

Tomasek should have a decent chance of making the Oilers' Opening Night roster, though he is far from a lock. If the 29-year-old center does make the team, he may find himself serving as a healthy scratch more often than not. As such, don't expect Tomasek to offer much in the way of fantasy value this season.