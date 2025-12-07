Tomasek scored a goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Tomasek was one of 10 Oilers forwards to get a point in this contest, stretching their lead to 6-1 in the third period. He had been scratched for the previous three games, but he stepped in for Connor Clattenburg (eye) on the fourth line. With Clattenburg set to miss a week, Tomasek has a chance to reclaim a steadier spot in the lineup. The 29-year-old has managed three goals, two assists, 24 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-5 rating over 19 appearances in his first NHL campaign.