Tomasek logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

This was Tomasek's NHL debut, and he helped out on Leon Draisaitl's 400th NHL goal. The 29-year-old Tomasek was listed on the fourth line but saw 13:20 of ice time, seventh-most among Edmonton forwards in the contest. He's likely to be limited to a bottom-six role to begin with, and the Oilers' signing of Jack Roslovic on Wednesday could eventually cost Tomasek his roster spot altogether if they opt to keep rookies Matthew Savoie and Isaac Howard in the lineup.