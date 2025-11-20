Tomasek scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Tomasek got the Oilers within a goal early in the third period, but they couldn't catch up. The 29-year-old should get a regular run in the lineup while Noah Philp and Curtis Lazar are both sidelined by upper-body injuries. Tomasek has put up four points, 22 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-7 rating over 15 appearances in a part-time role this year.