Tomasek (illness) will return to action Friday in Vancouver, per Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.

Tomasek is battling for the final forward spot on the Edmonton roster. The 29-year-old had 24 goals and 33 assists over 47 regular-season games with Farjstads of the Swedish Hockey League in 2024-25. The Oilers could use some secondary scoring, but Tomasek could also start the year at AHL Bakersfield to give him some North American experience.