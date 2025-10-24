Tomasek scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Tomasek tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period with the first goal of his NHL career. The 29-year-old has added two assists, 12 shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating across seven appearances. He's not a lock for the lineup, but he has received power-play time when he plays. However, his path to the first unit could be gone when Zach Hyman (wrist) returns, likely at the start of November, which will make it tougher for Tomasek to get on the scoresheet.